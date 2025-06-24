Iyogun becomes fourth Saints player to be ruled out of England tour

Manny Iyogun (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Manny Iyogun has become the fourth Saints player to be ruled out of England's summer tour due to injury.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that Gloucester prop Afolabi Fasogbon would be taking Iyogun's place in the 36-player squad.

Iyogun was hoping to win his first England cap in the Test matches against Argentina and the USA, but he will now focus on getting ready for next season.

He joins Saints team-mates Fraser Dingwall (calf), Ollie Sleightholme (hamstring) and George Furbank (leg) on the sidelines after the trio were unable to recover in time to feature for England this summer.

Three Saints players are able to travel with the Red Rose though, as Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison and Alex Coles remain part of boss Steve Borthwick’s summer plans.

England will open the tour against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, July 5 (kick-off 8.40pm BST) before travelling to San Juan for the second Test on Saturday, July 12 (kick-off 8.40pm BST).

The tour will conclude with a Test against the USA in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 19 (kick-off 10pm BST).

The Test matches against Argentina will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with the Test against the USA available to stream on RugbyPass TV.

England’s 36-player squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 11 caps), Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Alex Coles (Saints, 7 caps), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 15 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 11 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, 17 caps), Trevor Davison (Saints, 2 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 20 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 31 caps), Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester), Jamie George (Saracens, 101 caps) – co-captain, Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 4 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 15 caps), Curtis Langdon (Saints, 2 caps), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 1 cap), Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 7 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 40 caps), Tom Willis (Saracens, 6 caps).

Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 99 caps) – co-captain, Will Muir (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, 1 cap), Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 13 caps), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 4 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 72 caps), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 8 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps).