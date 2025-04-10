Hendy's having fun as he continues to add to his Saints highlights reel

George Hendy (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When Saints released their try of the season shortlist this week, it was noticeable just how many times George Hendy was involved.

The elusive back has been part of so many special Saints moments in recent years, including in last season's Gallagher Premiership final when he produced a man-of-the-match cameo from the bench, delivering a stunning solo run to set up the winning try for Alex Mitchell.

Hendy's free running has become so hard to stop, and he was at it again last Friday, cutting Clermont Auvergne apart before offloading to Juarno Augustus for the No.8's second try of the game early in the second period.

And now Hendy will be setting his sights on producing more moments of magic as Saints bid to beat Castres on Saturday evening to earn an Investec Champions Cup semi-final spot for a second season in succession.

"Any time when I've got the ball in open space, I normally come off the pitch knowing I've enjoyed my time on there," Hendy said.

"Now it's just about moving on to Castres and a similar kind of game plan coming again.

"I've been working hard in training and it should be good fun again!"

Hendy played his part in running Clermont off their feet last Friday as Saints set a tempo that the French giants simply couldn't live with.

"It (the tempo) was probably a bit too high at times - I was pretty knackered!" Hendy said, smiling.

"But it's always something we speak about and we back ourselves to be fitter than most teams.

"Being able to run them around a bit is something we're pretty good at.

"Especially against a big, heavy French team, we were looking forward to the opportunity."

Saints went into the Clermont clash on the back of back-to-back Gallagher Premiership defeats, against Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks.

But they put that behind them in fine fashion as they roared back after going 10-0 down against last Friday's opponents.

"It was good fun," Hendy said. "It was nice to get that winning feeling back

"It just felt like our game plan clicked again and it felt like that had been missing for the past few weeks so it was nice to have it back.

"Everyone in the team took an individual responsibility from that (Leicester) game and we saw more of ourselves against Sale the week after.

"We had a really good training week before Clermont and we were back into our flow state last Friday night.

"Credit to all the boys for taking that responsibility because we had quite a few meetings talking about what we were going to do and how we were going to bounce back.

"Everyone went away, did their homework and worked on themselves to make sure we were still driving all the energy we talk about - and it was there in spades last Friday night.

"The more time you spend as a group, the tighter you become and the better you play off each other.

"It was pretty clear to see and as a winger, when you've got Fin (Smith), (Fraser) Dingwall, (Burger) Odendaal, (James) Ramm and (Alex) Mitchell in the backline, they give you good opportunities to express yourself so I was pretty happy."

Hendy lit up the Gardens in the round of 16 last season as his try-scoring heroics put Munster to the sword.

And after he shone again against Clermont last Friday, he is now hoping for more of the same against Castres.

"We had some massive memories from Europe last year and we just wanted to go out and relive those," Hendy said.

"We've been pretty on the ball so far this year in Europe and if we can take this momentum from Europe into the remaining Premiership games, we'll be in a pretty good spot."