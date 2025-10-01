Former Saint Dickens handed head coach role at Newcastle Red Bulls

Alan Dickens will step up to become head coach following the departure of Steve Diamond (right) (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Saints coach Alan Dickens will become head coach of Newcastle Red Bulls from November 1.

Dickens, who has been a senior coach at Newcastle since 2024, will step into the role following today's surprise announcement that Steve Diamond has stepped down as director of rugby.

The Red Bulls will make a number of changes to the club management structure, with Neil McIlroy, sporting general manager, responsible for overseeing all rugby management activities within the club.

From December 1, John Fletcher will join as academy and pathways director, 'overseeing the development of local talent into world class players'.

As for Dickens, earning the head coach role during an exciting time for Red Bulls is the next step in what has so far been a successful coaching journey.

The 49-year-old spent more than a decade at Saints, impressing in a number of coaching positions having previously played for the club.

He had stints with Leicester Tigers and England Under-20s before being drafted in by Diamond at Newcastle in July 2024.

And he is now set to be given extra responsbility in the months ahead.

A Newcastle statement read: "Newcastle Red Bulls are making several changes to the management structure to reflect the club’s deep and lasting commitment to developing local rugby talent through a strengthened academy program, delivering a world class fan experience and achieving sporting excellence for years to come.

"The current Director of Rugby, Steve Diamond, is today stepping down from his position. Everyone at Newcastle Red Bulls would like to thank Steve Diamond for his passion, contribution and guidance, which have been instrumental in supporting the club throughout this important transition.

"From November 1st, Rugby operations of the club will be led by Neil McIlroy, who will join the Newcastle Red Bulls as Sporting General Manager, responsible for overseeing all rugby management activities within the Club. McIlroy brings a strong track record of driving competitive excellence, most recently as Sporting Director at the Catalan Dragons and General Manager ASM Clermont.

"Alan Dickens, senior coach of Newcastle Red Bulls since 2024, will take on the role of Head Coach, reporting directly to McIlroy.

"John Fletcher, the current Head of Pathways at SRU and previous Head of England Under 18s will join Newcastle Red Bulls as Academy and Pathways Director from 1st December. The development of local talent into world class players is a priority for the club and this position will see Fletcher focus on building a high-performing academy team and driving player and coach development across the region.

"The club is also pleased to announce that Jonny Petrie will take up the position of Managing Director from October 6th. Petrie will be responsible for the long-term off-field success of the Newcastle Red Bulls, bringing a wealth of experience from his time as CEO of Ulster Rugby and as Managing Director of Edinburgh Rugby."

Saints will face Newcastle later this month, travelling to Kingston Park for a Gallagher PREM fixture on Friday, October 17 (kick-off 7.45pm).