Falcons forward Robinson banned after being shown a red card against Saints

Sean Robinson

Robinson was sent off for a dangerous tackle as he was involved in a head-to-head collision with Saints fly-half Dan Biggar.

It meant Newcastle had to play the final 20 minutes with 14 men as they suffered a 65-26 defeat at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on June 4.

Robinson's case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel on Monday.

He accepted the charge and received a three-week ban, which will be reduced to two weeks if the player completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.