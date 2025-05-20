Dowson delivers injury latest ahead of Saints' Champions Cup final clash

Curtis Langdon came off during the first half against Saracens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints will wait until later in the week to make final decisions on some of their injured stars ahead of Saturday's Investec Champions Cup showdown in Cardiff.

The black, green and gold were already without 13 players for last Saturday's 28-24 victory against Saracens, but they took further blows in that encounter.

Curtis Langdon, James Ramm, Temo Mayanavanua and Alex Coles all had to come off.

And at Tuesday's media session ahead of the final against Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Saints boss Phil Dowson confirmed that Langdon and Coles have yet to train since last weekend's win.

"There were a few bangs that lads took at the weekend that we're still working through," Dowson said.

"Curt didn't train today, Colesy didn't train and we're still waiting to see on both of those guys."

Ramm was present at the media session and he is hoping to be able to be involved, though he continues to recover from the issue that forced him from the field just before the break against Saracens. The full interview with the full-back can be found by clicking here.

George Furbank hasn't played since the game against Castres Olympique on April 12 as he picked up an injury in that clash.

And Saints continue to monitor him with the hope that he can be involved in some capacity this weekend.

"He’s joined in with training but he’s on limited meterage at the moment,” Dowson said.

"He’s going to get into more contact with the arm on Thursday and we’ll just see where he ends up.

"We’ve been down this road with Furbs before so I’m very reticent to say he’s feeling great, but he’s done a little bit today and he’ll do a bit more on Thursday and then we’ll make a decision.”

Ulster-bound Juarno Augustus confirmed during his farewell ceremony last weekend that he would not play for Saints again this season due to injury.

The likes of Burger Odendaal and George Hendy have also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

"Juarno’s definitely not going to play, Burger’s definitely not going to play, George Hendy’s not going to play,” Dowson said.

"But there are other guys we’re drip-feeding into training and then it comes to the level of how much have they got in the bank and how much have they got to play 80 minutes.

"You can put someone on the bench and think they’re good for 20 minutes and then you take a knock in the first few minutes and you’ve got to bring someone in to play 75 minutes.

"He (Furbank) came on early (against Castres) and we always said if he did come on early, we were going to take him off. Unfortunately, he came off with an injury but at the time we didn’t know that and we got him off because he was blowing.”