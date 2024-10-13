Derby-day defeat adds to Saints' motivation as they get set for return home

Tommy Freeman scored a last-gasp try for Saints against Leicester Tigers (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Manny Iyogun says Saints will use their derby-day hurt to drive them when they host Sale Sharks on Friday night.

Phil Dowson's side suffered immense frustration at Mattioli Woods Welford Road as they were beaten 24-8 on Saturday evening.

But Iyogun said: "It's a long season.

"We'll build from that.

"It will really hurt but it will give us motivation this week.

"We've got Sale Sharks at home on Friday so we'll build into that."

Saints saw several chances come and go against Tigers while they were also on the end of a couple of harsh calls.

And Iyogun said: "We were really unlucky to be honest. We had about six disallowed tries there.

"We sustained periods of pressure pretty well at times and it's a tough one to take.

"In terms of being clinical, in the past couple of games we've been pretty alright, but in this game we were just off it in terms of finishing our chances.

"We challenged ourselves to manage their intensity and I think we were slightly off it at times, but at others we were okay.

"We'll learn from that."

Saints fielded a youthful squad against Leicester, with Archie McParland starting and fellow 19-year-old Henry Pollock coming off the bench early on.

"They did well," Iyogun said.

"Pollock got challenged pretty early on with Sammy Graham coming off but he's a great player and he'll build from there. He was awesome out there.

"Archie was really good in setting the pace, he'll absolutely learn from that and he'll have relished that opportunity."