Reigning champion Wilson believes ‘fascinating’ battle for 2025 world title glory is wide open

Kyren Wilson celebrates his first world title success in 2024

Kyren Wilson believes the battle for the 2025 Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible is wide open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning champion will begin the defence of the title he won 12 months ago against a qualifier in Sheffield in the first round on 10am on Saturday morning.

Kettering potter Wilson, who practises at Barratts Club in Northampton, will be among the favourites to claim the silverware in the final on May 5 and he is confident he can do just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the man nicknamed 'the Warrior' also believes there are going to be many contenders believing exactly the same.

Kyren Wilson is looking forward to returning to the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield

Asked about who he feels his main threats are going to be as he goes for a second successive title, Wilson said: "I think there are a few, and I think it is going to be a fascinating World Championships.

"There are a lot of in-form players, and there have been lots of winners.

"You have seen the likes of John Higgins winning recently in Manchester, winning the last tournament, and Mike Selby was in the final there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So there are two previous champions who are going to be there or thereabouts, and then there are obviously the typical names you have seen over the years that are going to be in the mix as well."

Word number one Judd Trump is in the opposite side of the 2025 draw to Kyren Wilson

Those names include the likes of world number one Judd Trump, who Wilson can't face until the final, as well as the likes of Mark Williams, Mark Allen, Neil Robertson and, if he takes part, seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan is in Wilson's half of the draw, along with Selby, Robertson, Allen and last year's runner-up Jak Jones, but others the Kettering potter can't meet until the final include Higgins, Williams, Masters champion Shaun Murphy and 2023 world champion Luca Brecel.

Wilson has been practising hard at in his private room at Barratts, and he is looking forward to once again stepping out at the iconic Crucible Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is one of my favourite venues, and you get really intense drama there because it is so compact," he said.

"I love it, and it is literally, excuse the pun, pure theatre in there and I love being a part of it."

Another thing Wilson enjoys about the tournament is the longer format, with matches from the first round being the best-of-19 frames.

"That suits my personality, and it suits who I am as a snooker player," admitted Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like I really dig my heels in and get stuck in, and I am a really hard person to beat at the Crucible. The longer formats definitely suit me."

Wilson's first round match against an as yet unknown qualifier starts at 10am on Saturday (April 19), and will be shown live on BBC Two and on the red button, with the match being played to a conclusion on the same evening from 7pm.

The evening session will be broadcast live on BBC Four and also on the red button.