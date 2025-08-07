Places Leisure and Women in Sport extend their contract to continue delivering the Big Sister Project across the UK

Places Leisure and Women in Sport are continuing their work to reach and support thousands more girls across the UK to access sport and break down barriers to physical activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2022, Places Leisure and Women in Sport have been working together to deliver the Big Sister Project in leisure centres across the UK. The two organisations have announced a one-year contract extension today which will help thousands more girls access sport and physical activity.

Created by girls for girls, the Big Sister Project helps support a generation of girls to find and reclaim the joy of getting active, with the support of Big Sister instructors based at Places Leisure centres. All instructors are trained on the emotional and physical barriers girls face during puberty allowing them to support all participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to this, the Big Sister project offers free or half-price Places Leisure memberships, giving the girls access to gyms, swimming, age-appropriate girls only classes, community engagement and more.

Big Sister Project

Women in Sport research found that six in ten girls say judgement from others stops them from being active and 43% of those who once considered themselves sporty fall out of love with sport in their teens.

Following a successful pilot of the programme from 2022 until 2024, the Big Sister Project was rolled out nationally across 100 Place Leisure centres in August 2024. Now with over 6,000 Big Sister members nationally, this latest contract extension will allow Places Leisure to continue delivering the project with the aim of reaching thousands more girls.

Jonny Pickering, Head of Healthy Communities at Places Leisure, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our strong partnership with Women in Sport to continue the delivery of the Big Sister Project in our leisure centres across the country. Over the last three years we have seen the positive long-lasting impact that the project has had on girls, supporting them and growing their love of sport through these crucial years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together we hope to support the reduction of inequality of women in sport by breaking down barriers to exercise and sport at an early age, making sure girls feel confident and comfortable in places of exercise.”

Big Sister Project

Stephanie Hilborne OBE, Women in Sport CEO, said: “We're thrilled to see Big Sister continuing to give thousands of teenage girls the opportunity to find freedom and joy in sport and exercise. Thanks to Places Leisure's commitment, girls across Britain will be able to access gyms, pools and girls-only classes in safe spaces, free from judgement. With young women and girls' mental health facing a worrying decline, we must remember sport is powerful remedy that can give girls a chance to detach from outside pressures and rediscover their love of movement. This has never been more important."

Tia, a Big Sister member at Places Leisure, said: “Since starting I’ve had the opportunity to try Boxfit, circuits, Pilates, meditation and in-door cycling. I’ve also had the chance to pick the music for our gym class and stand in front of the class teaching my classmates and sharing my passion for gymnastics.

“I really enjoy the classes and always look forward to the next one. And my confidence has grown so much."

To find out more about the Big Sister Project, visit the Places Leisure website.

Places Leisure operates and manages Waendel Leisure Centre and Redwell Leisure Centre.