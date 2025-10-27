Notts head coach Moores explains 'tough decision' to let Harrison join Northants

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores has admitted it was 'a tough decision' to allow Calvin Harrison to be released from his contract at Trent Bridge a year early so he could sign for Northants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the County Ground, having impressed for Darren Lehman's side during 10 Championship matches on loan throughout the 2025 campaign.

Harrison, who has been with Notts since 2021, still had a year remaining on his contract at Trent Bridge, but the club 'reluctantly' allowed for his release to allow the player 'to continue his development'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement on his departure read: "Nottinghamshire have reluctantly permitted Calvin Harrison to be released from his contract one year early in order to allow him to sign for Northamptonshire."

And former England head coach Moores, who led Notts to the County Championship Division One title last season, expanded on the call to let the player depart.

"It’s a tough decision for everyone connected to the club when we have to make a decision like this, but doing so is part of the modern cricketing landscape," said Moores.

“Calvin’s keen to play more four-day cricket, so we’ve agreed to his release to allow him to continue his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His development and impact for us over recent seasons have shown his improvement as a player, especially in the shortest format of the game.

“On the positive side, we already have a depth of spin resources, and this move will create further opportunities for Liam Patterson-White, Farhan Ahmed, and our recent signing Joe Pocklington.

“We wish Calvin well for the future and like all players that have moved on from us, we’ll never close the door on a return at some stage.”

Harrison admitted it was a tough call to decide to leave Trent Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve really enjoyed my time at Notts and I'm sad to be leaving," he said.

"I’d like to thank Peter and Mick Newell for giving me the opportunity at Trent Bridge, and to all the coaching staff who have helped me to grow my game across all formats.

"It’s been a great dressing room to be part of, and I wish them the best of luck in defending the title next season."

In all, Harrison claimed 103 wickets across all formats for Notts.