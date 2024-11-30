Kyren Wilson beats qualifier Holt to set up semi-final showdown with Judd Trump

Kyren Wilson will play Judd Trump on Saturday afternoon

Kyren Wilson will take on old rival Judd Trump on Saturday afternoon for a place in the final of the Victorian Plumbing UK Championship in York.

The Kettering potter eased into the last four with a 6-3 quarter-final win over Michael Holt on Friday night, and will now resume his rivalry with Trump in the semi-finals, which the action starting at 1pm.

Wilson, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton, has won in the two most recent matches between him and Trump, both in finals.

The Warrior emerged victorious 10-8 at at the Xi'an Grand Prix in China and 9-3 in the and Northern Ireland Open earlier this month.

However, Trump leads the way in meetings between the two overall, having won 12 times to Wilson's 10.

The reigning world champion is looking forward to the showdown with the world number one, and admitted his two boys aren't sure who to cheer for in the big game!

"I think everyone involved is going to enjoy the semi-final with Judd," said Wilson.

"Even my kids can't pick who they want to win! It should be good fun.

"I think it is a great advertisement for the game, TV and fans who will turn up in their numbers.

"This venue comes into its own when it goes into the one table setup. I'll really enjoy Saturday."

And he added: "I think Judd is one of those players that wants to prove he is the best in the world.

"I've got the better of him recently but that will just make him even more hungry to prove a point.

"He isn't world number one by fluke. He's been by far the most consistent player of the last few years, but I'm trying to hang onto his coattails."

Wilson also had words of praise for Holt following their quarer-final showdown, with the Nottingham player having fought his way through qualifying to reach what his first UK Championship semi-final since 1999.

He has returned to the professional ranks this year after dropping out in 2022, and Wilson said: "t takes a lot of resiliance to go and play in amateur club snooker then come and play in one of biggest arenas and best tournaments we have then get to the quarter-finals.

"Every credit to Michael, it is great to see. I wish him well for the rest of the season."

The other semi-final will be played on Saturday night and sees Mark Allen take on Barry Hawkins.

There is live coverage of Wilson's semi-final with Trump on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.