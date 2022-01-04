Kettering's Kyren sets his sights on a Triple Crown title

Kettering's Kyren Wilson is looking forward to competing in the prestigious Masters this month. Picture courtesy of World Snooker Tour

Kyren Wilson feels he is “getting closer” to a, so far, elusive first Triple Crown title.

Snooker’s Triple Crown of the World Championship, UK Championship and the Masters are the pinnacle for all those who play the sport.

And Kettering’s Wilson is hoping his first isn’t too far away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s already been a losing finalist in both the Masters and the Worlds while he enjoyed his best-ever run at the UK Championship in December, only to have his hopes ended by a breathtaking display from Luca Brecel in the semi-finals in York.

The world no.5, who celebrated his 30th birthday just before Christmas, has four ranking and two non-ranking titles to his name so far.

But he is still chasing the big one and said: “I have made it clear recently that a Triple Crown title is the only thing that’s missing off my CV at the minute.

“I have had the big Triple Crown finals but I haven’t landed any of those titles yet.

“I do believe it is coming, I am getting closer each time they come around.

“My record was quite poor in the UK Championship before this one so I had an improvement on recent years by reaching the semi-finals.

“And that’s all you can ask of yourself. As long as you feel you are bettering yourself each year, that’s all you really ask for but you have to accept the standard around you is also going up.”

Another shot at the Masters will begin for Wilson when he plays Stuart Bingham in the first round at the Alexandra Palace on January 12, although he plays in Group Three of the Championship League before that this week.

But the Masters, once again, is high on his priority list.

“For me, it’s second to the World Championship,” Wilson added.

“Fingers crossed we can have crowds in because there’s no better atmosphere when there’s 2,000 people packed into the Alexandra Palace for every session.