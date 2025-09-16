Kettering's Charley Hull welcomes overdue slice of luck as she celebrates third LPGA title in Ohio

Kettering's Charley Hull poses with the trophy after winning the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday

Kettering's Charley Hull is celebrating clinching the third LPGA title of her career and a first since 2022 after she clinched a dramatic one-shot victory in the Queen City Championship in Cincinnati in Ohio on Sunday.

Hull went into the final round leading world number one Jeeno Thitikul by one shot, but looked to be heading for a third successive second place finish after she bogeyed the 13th and 17th to hand her rival the advantage.

Hull trailed by one shot leading into the par-five 18th, but the normally ice cool Thitikul lost her nerve as she four-putted to make bogey, and that left Hull a two-foot putt for the birdie and tournament victory.

It was a pressure moment for Hull, but she kept her cool to hole the putt and land the trophy and the $300,000 (£221,340) prize money.

Hull shot a final round four-under-par to finish the tournament on 20-under, with Thailand's Thitikul one shot back and England's Lottie Woad third, a further shot back.

"I guess it's not over until the fat lady sings," said Hull. "But I was shaking over that last putt because I just didn't expect it.

"When I realised I had the putt for the win I had this mad shock of adrenaline come through me and my hands was like shaking.

"I was like, 'oh, no'. Usually I can calm it down in like five minutes but I had to play straightaway. I had to back off it twice.

"I don't know how Tiger Woods won that many tournaments, that much pressure. It was just a shock."

It was a welcome win for Hull, who also had sympathy for her defeated rival.

"Jeeno played great," said Hull. "She was very solid and it was unfortunate what happened to her on the last hole.

"At the end of the day I just felt like I needed a little bit of luck on my side in the last few years because I don't feel like it's ever gone my way, and it's finally got my way for once.

"Every dog has its day."

Hull's previous LPGA wins saw her triumph in the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in 2022, and at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida in 2016.