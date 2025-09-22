Keogh commits to another year as all-rounder pens new deal at Northants

Rob Keogh has signed a new one-year deal at Northamptonshire

The all-rounder has put pen to paper on a 12-month deal that will ensure he will remain at the County Ground until the end of the summer of 2026.

It means the player, who turns 34 next month, will embark on his 16th season as a professional at the County Ground next year.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract for another year at my boyhood club,” said Keogh, who hails from Dunstable in Bedfordshire.

“Northamptonshire is the club I joined on the EPP (Emerging Player Programme) as a 12-year-old, hoping to make my way in the game.

"After making my debut in 2010 and winning trophies and promotions with the club, I still feel like I have more to prove and give, and I’m really looking forward to 2026.”

Since making his first team debut for Northants in a 40-over contest against Yorkshire in 2010, Keogh has gone on to score 9,962 runs across all competitions, as well as claiming 220 wickets with his off-spin.

He has hit 21 centuries for the County and is the only cricketer to have scored a double-century and claimed nine wickets in an innings for the club in the County Championship.

Keogh made his double when hitting 221 against Hampshire at Southampton in 2013, and he took nine for 52 against Glamorgan at Northampton in 2016, finishing with 13 for 125 in the match.

He hit the winning runs when the Steelbacks won the T20 Blast in 2016, and was also part of the squad that won the same competition in 2013.

This season Keogh has made some important contributions with the bat in first-class cricket, scoring his 18th first-class century in July against Derbyshire as well as three half-centuries.

In all he has played 10 matches, scoring 403 runs at 28.78.

Head coach Darren Lehmann is delighted to be see Keogh extend his stay at Wantage Road.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for everything Rob's given the club since a young age," said Lehmann.

“He’s now one of the senior members of the squad who brings so much experience and knowledge to the dressing room.

“We’re all very happy to be keeping him at the club and hopefully seeing him perform for another year.”