Corby table tennis club continues to focus on the future thanks to partnership with optometrists

Corby Town Table Tennis Club members with Lynn Carson from Davis Optometrists.

Corby table tennis players will be able to continue to focus on the future after their club extended its partnership with a local optometrists.

Corby Town Table Tennis Club has continued its sponsorship deal with Davis Optometrists – which celebrated its 60th anniversary last month – for the 2023-24 season.

The firm, which has branches in Kettering, Thrapston, Rothwell, Olney and Market Harborough, will provide money so the club can maintain its equipment and support local players with club fees if needed.

All members of the Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre club are also able to benefit from special arrangements with Davis when using them for their eye care.

Corby Town Table Tennis Club chairman Chris Haynes said: “It is absolutely fantastic to have the relationship with Davis Optometrists. As a volunteer-run community club, the support of local business goes a long way and makes a significant difference in what we can offer as a club to the local area.