Kettering opticians raise glasses to celebrate 60 years of Davis Optometrists

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasses have been raised to celebrate the 60th anniversary of a family-run Kettering opticians that expanded from a one-man outfit to a chain of practices.

Founder Rodney Davis, now 95, joined members of his family and staff to mark six decades in business with a celebration at the Moyune House HQ in Crispin Place off High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guest of honour Mr Davis was welcomed back to the practice to cut the cake accompanied by his daughter Kim and son Jeremy who followed in the family footsteps as opticians.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partners and staff of Davis Optometrist, independent opticians, celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Kettering business with founder Rodney Davis (seated)

Kim said: “Our father, Rodney, laid the foundation of this practice with a vision for advanced eye care and a deep commitment to our community.

"It's truly remarkable to see how much we've grown and adapted over the years while staying true to those principles.”

Mr Davis, who retired at the age of 70, recalled buying the premises that has become the practice headquarters but the Victorian house and stables needed a great deal of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “When we moved here it was a complete wreck, it was worm-eaten. It was dreadful. Everything had to come out.”

Davis Optometrist, independent opticians, celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Kettering business Founder Rodney Davis with his children Jeremy and Kim

After getting a quote for £1,000 to remove the dilapidated wooden staircase, Mr Davis and his wife decided to rip it out themselves and burn it.

Rodney Davis Opticians then expanded, first to Rothwell, then Thrapston, then Market Harborough and in Olney.

The family legacy continued with Kim and Jeremy, and family friend Nick Carson joined the practice in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, Davis Optometrists has invested in optical technology, becoming one of the first Carl Zeiss lens stockists in the county and investing in advanced retinal screening technologies. Constantly innovating, the practice was one of the first in the UK to acquire an Optomap machine in 2002, and received only the ninth Ocular Coherence Tomography (OCT) camera in the world in 2009.

Davis Optometrist, opticians, celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Kettering business with founder Rodney Davis (seated)

Praising his children and practice team, Mr Davis said: “They’ve made an absolutely wonderful job of it. The place it is now is unrecognisable from what it was. It’s absolutely splendid – I’m very proud of them, very proud of the whole lot. I’m also proud of the practice and our business ethic. We don’t want a quick buck, we want people to come back.”

Still a partner at Davis Optometrists, Kim said: “It's been an incredible six-decade-long journey. From my father's initial steps in Gold Street to where we stand now, it's been a testament to our family's dedication, the trust of our community, and the relentless drive to bring the best in optometric care to our patients."

Lynn Carso has worked her way to the role of director after a remarkable 40-year tenure with Davis Optometrists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad