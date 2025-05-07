Bletchley Leisure Centre welcomes new swim lead with a heartwarming backstory

katie and Chris!

Bletchley Leisure Centre’s new Swimming Co-ordinator has an interesting backstory, as her current boss, Chris Hawkes, was the first person who taught Katie to swim, when she was just four years old.

In her new role, Katie will be responsible for overseeing the centre's swimming programmes, managing swimming teachers, and ensuring a high-quality and enjoyable experience for all learners.

Katie is now 23, but her aquatics journey started back in 2006 at Stoke Mandeville Stadium (SMS), which is where she first met Chris. He was a swimming teacher at the stadium, and he’s followed Katie’s progress in the pool ever since.

Chris is now the Regional Aquatics Manager for More Leisure Community Trust, which in partnership with Serco Leisure, manages both Bletchley Leisure Centre and SMS.

He said: “Katie always tried her best and showed great commitment to her lessons, as she worked her way through the SMS swimming programme. In 2016, she moved into the Rookie Lifeguard club, then in 2018, she got her first job at the centre as an assistant teacher. That was back in 2018, when she was 16.

"Since then, she’s added a range of qualifications to her portfolio, including her STA level 2, National Pool Lifeguard Qualification and more recently she trained in the teaching of Baby and Pre-school swimming lessons.

“She’s someone with a genuine passion to support people, young and old, to develop the key life skill of learning to swim. I’m so proud that I was there at the start of her journey, and have seen her develop as a teacher and as a person.

"She’s going to do a great job at Bletchley, as we look to grow the swimming lesson programme past the 2,000 mark. We’re currently on around 1,700 learners, but with Katie and the team we have at the centre, I’m confident by the end of the year we’ll have more local people learning to swim than ever before!”

Katie added: “I’ve been a swimming teacher for seven years, and I’ve loved every second of it.

“Seeing some of the children I’ve taught when I first started teaching in stage 1 now swimming in lanes, doing 25 metres easily - that’s great to see and to know that you helped in their swimming journey makes me feel quite proud.

“My new job as a Swim Co-Ordinator is a great opportunity for me to lead the excellent Bletchley Leisure Centre swimming teacher team, and grow the programme, keep people active and enjoying the water.

“Chris has always been there during my own aquatics journey, and luckily in the new role, that won’t change. His support and expertise will be vital, and just like when I was that four-year-old girl, nervously taking my first ever swimming lesson, Chris will know just what to say to ensure I’m ready to do my best!”

MCLT operates Bletchley Leisure Centre in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Milton Keynes City Council.