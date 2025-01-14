New Year, New Goals - Why small-sided football could be your new passion in 2025

GOALS

While Quitters Day may have passed, many people are still eager to set fresh goals and embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Whether it’s trying a new sport, staying active, or simply moving more each day, the focus on health and fitness for 2025 remains strong.

For those who dread the January gym sessions, getting fit isn’t a one size fits all solution, and it can be easier to combine exercise with something you can enjoy with a group of friends.

GOALS, the leading small-sided football operator, has teamed up with health and fitness experts to share the many benefits of getting outdoors and staying active. Here’s the top reasons small-sided football is a great way to get active and achieve your fitness goals for 2025.

1. Boosts Physical Fitness

Small-sided football is a fantastic way to enhance your overall fitness, whether your great at it or not. The game involves constant movement, with a combination of sprinting and jogging, which helps to improve cardiovascular health. Unlike traditional fitness routines, small-sided football provides a dynamic workout that keeps players engaged and motivated whilst delivering full-body exercise that’s both effective and enjoyable.

According to Callum Schofield, Co-Owner and Head Coach at The Performance Space, the lower body plays a vital role in football, underpinning key movements like sprinting, agility and generating power. The sport targets major muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves, offering a comprehensive workout for the lower body. This makes small-sided football an excellent way to build functional strength while enjoying the game.

2. Supports Mental Wellbeing

Not only is football a great way to stay physically fit and active but it also has lots of mental health benefits too. Luke Hughes, nutritionist and personal trainer from Active Careers says when we exercise, our bodies start to release chemicals in the form of dopamine, endorphins, endocannabinoids and serotonin, which help to lift your mood and make you feel good.

The release of these chemicals in the body has a really positive effect overall and helps to reduce stress and anxiety, release tension and also reduces the feeling of exhaustion. Plus, it also helps to improve your focus and concentration levels throughout the day.

Elouise Skinner, author and psychotherapist also says, as well as all the physical benefits, team sports specifically, can develop closer connections and community support for others. Playing as part of a team can also help to develop leadership, organisation and managerial responsibilities, which helps outside of football and in our day to day lives, as well as boosting our mental wellbeing.

3. Encourages Social Interactions

January is often seen as a doom and gloom month, and many may struggle to find alternative solutions to spending time with friends. Team based sports such as small-sided football are a fun way of getting together with each other and enjoying social time in an alternative setting. It can also be a great way to meet new people with similar interests and goals to you.

According to Elouise Skinner, working as part of a team can encourage us to feel connected, inspired and motivated. The sense of belonging to something ‘greater than ourselves’ can deliver an important social benefit, and help us to connect on a more meaningful level with other team members. We also get a boost in social wellbeing from our identity as part of a team, group or club, strengthening our identity and sense of self.

Luke Hughes also says that playing football can help us improve our social skills that can be harnessed in everyday life and be applied to both our careers and existing relationships. It can help us learn to establish respect and empathy for others, how to compromise and work as part of a team, as well as enhancing our communication and feedback skills.

4. Fun for All

Small-sided football is an inclusive game that welcomes players of all skill levels, making it perfect for beginners and experienced players. As it includes smaller teams and an easier format than regular football, there’s less pressure and more opportunity to get involved in the action, even if you’ve never played before. For those new to football, it’s a great way to build confidence and develop skills in a supportive and enjoyable environment, and for those who play regularly, the fast pace and smaller pitch provide the perfect challenge to sharpen techniques and stay match ready.

