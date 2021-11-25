Charley Hull finishes 2021 LPGA season with Florida Flourish
Golf news
Leading county golfer Charley Hull completed her 2021 LPGA season with a flourish as she fired a brilliant final round of eight-under-par 64 to finish tied 15th in the Tour Championship in Florida.
The Wellingborough professional, who won the title in 2016, looked out of contention for a good finish when she sat on level par at the half way stage following rounds of 69 and 75.
But Hull found her touch on Saturday as she compiled a 67, before shooting up the leaderboard on the final day as she bagged six birdies and an eagle in her last 13 holes to finish as the highest placed British golfer in the field.