Charley Hull finishes 2021 LPGA season with Florida Flourish

Charley Hull. Photo: Getty Images

Leading county golfer Charley Hull completed her 2021 LPGA season with a flourish as she fired a brilliant final round of eight-under-par 64 to finish tied 15th in the Tour Championship in Florida.

The Wellingborough professional, who won the title in 2016, looked out of contention for a good finish when she sat on level par at the half way stage following rounds of 69 and 75.