Yet another away day for Corby Town as they head to Quorn for huge FA Trophy challenge

Gary Setchell watches on as his Corby Town team draw 1-1 at Anstey Nomads on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The mileage keeps racking up for Corby Town's players as they gear up for yet another away day on Saturday.

The Steelmen travel to Step 3 side Quorn in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy (ko 1.30pm), and the match will be their sixth road trip in their past nine matches!

It is also the third of four straight away games for Gary Setchell's side, who go to county neighbours Wellingborough Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division for a seventh away day in 10.

It has been a busy and tough start for the Steelmen, and is another reason that Setchell is happy with the place his team finds itself in, sitting third in the Midlands Division table and having progressed through two rounds of the Trophy.

"In the last eight games we have had five away from home, and we have another tough one on Saturday which will make it six out of nine away, so to keep picking up the number of points we have been doing is good," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We have been to some of the stronger teams as well, so we have got a lot of tired bodies.

"We need the week's rest and then we go to Quorn which is going to be a really big test.

"That is one I am looking forward to and hopefully we can continue our journey in the FA Trophy."

Quorn stormed to the Midlands Division title last season, beating runners-up Corby twice along the way, and they have enjoyed a strong start to life at Step 3, currently sitting sixth in the Southern League Premier Central.

They did endure a difficult afternoon on Saturday as they were beaten 5-1 at National League South side Enfield Town in the FA Cup, with the match abandoned in the closing minutes after a serious injury to Quorn goalkeeper Tom Allsopp.

Thankfully, Allsopp has been given the all clear and will be back playing shortly, but it was a concerning afternoon for the Leicestershire side, and the shot-stopper, who has played in every game this season, will not be available to face the Steelmen.