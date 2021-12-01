The Hereford players celebrate in the background after one of their goals in Kettering Town's 3-0 defeat at Edgar Street. Pictures by Peter Short

John Ramshaw accused the Kettering Town players of “losing their work ethic” after they slumped to a second successive 3-0 defeat last night (Tuesday).

The Poppies were well beaten by that scoreline at Gloucester City in the second round of the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday and, just three days later, things didn’t get any better on their return to Vanarama National League North action as they lost out at Hereford.

Assistant-manager Ramshaw felt Kettering started the game well at Edgar Street but a mistake from goalkeeper Rhys Davies allowed Tom Owen-Evans’ free-kick to sneak in at the near post to give the hosts the lead after 26 minutes.

Connor Kennedy controls the ball on his chest during Kettering Town loss

Hereford doubled their lead three minutes into the second half through Jaanai Gordon and their misery was compounded when Owen-Evans grabbed his second of the game.

“I thought we were dominating things before the first goal but Rhys has made a mistake and the tide of the game just turned,” Ramshaw said.

“We had plenty of possession in the first half and I think we must have put the ball into their box at least 20 times and we’d had a number of corners before they got one.

“There was a strong wind blowing from goal to goal and we haven’t made their goalkeeper work in the first half, despite the fact we put so many balls into their box. He’s not had a save to make.

Assistant-manager John Ramshaw, boss Paul Cox and coach Ben Marvin assess things from the touchline at Hereford

“Then we have let a sloppy goal in and the game just turned on that.

“Hereford came out in the second half and must have had four shots on goal in the first five minutes and scored from one of them and that put a whole new perspective on it.

“And once you are 2-0 down, it’s a very difficult position to find yourselves in.

“I just don’t think the players have worked hard enough over the last two games.

“There’s not much we can do once they cross that white line, other than make changes as we see fit.

“But we have lost that work ethic that made us a successful team earlier in the season and got us that great win at York (2-1 away from home on November 20).