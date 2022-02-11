We're ahead of schedule, says Kettering Town boss Culverhouse

Ian Culverhouse (right) watches on during Kettering Town's 0-0 draw at Alfreton Town with first-team coach Joe Simpson (left) and assistant-manager Paul Bastock. Picture by Peter Short

Ian Culverhouse admits Kettering Town are “ahead of schedule” after they moved into the top seven of the Vanarama National League North.

The Poppies are unbeaten in their last four matches, although they have drawn the last two with a 1-1 stalemate with Leamington at Latimer Park being followed by a scrappy goalless draw at Alfreton Town.

But that point at the Impact Arena was enough to send Kettering into the play-off places on goal difference.

It’s been an unlikely story for the Poppies so far this season with the good work started by Paul Cox now being carried on by new boss Culverhouse.

A tricky challenge awaits with a long trip to Blyth Spartans this weekend but Culverhouse insists his team are enjoying where they are in the table.

He said: “We’re probably ahead of schedule!

“I would have liked to have kept out of the pack a little bit and come with a late run but we will take it and we are a match for any team on our day.

“I guess we are there to be shot at but we will enjoy it.

“I am really pleased with what’s happening at the moment. The boys are working ever so hard for us so it’s good times.

“Anything you can pick up away from home is a good result in this league and I think we are a force at home, I don’t think many teams like coming to our ground.

“I have been in teams who have done it before and if you get this momentum going, it’s really hard to stop.

“We have a lot of young legs in there who are going to keep driving this club forward.”