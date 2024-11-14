Wellingborough Town on goalkeeper hunt after second serious injury of the season

Wellingborough Town goalkeeper Adam North has suffered a broken leg (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Wellingborough Town will be fielding their third different goalkeeper of the season when they take on leaders Quorn on Saturday (ko 3pm) - although boss Jake Stone can't yet confirm who it will be!

The Doughboys are suffering something of an injury crisis when it comes to their glovemen this season, losing both Ashley Bodicote and Adam North to broken legs.

Bodicote endured his setback in an FA Cup clash at Aylestone Park in August, while his replacement Adam North suffered a similar fate in the Doughboys' 1-0 league defeat to Worcester City last Tuesday (Nov 5).

A statement from the club confirmed the news, and it read: “Following the injury to Adam North against Worcester City, it has been confirmed that Adam sustained a fracture to his right leg and serious injury to his ankle.

"Adam underwent successful surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

"We wish him all the best and hope to see him back on the pitch very soon."

It means Stone has had to get busy to land another shot-stopper ahead of the Quorn clash, and he admitted: "It has been a bit of a freak time.

"When do you ever hear of a goalkeeper breaking his leg? And we have had two of them, two top goalkeepers, both suffer broken legs.

"So we are going to have to do something, and by Saturday we will have it sorted.

"We are looking at a few loan options and things like that, but we are hoping to get a top keeper in, not just a stop-gap because Ashley and Northy are going to take some time to heal.

"So we will see how it plays out, but I have been on the phone non-stop trying to sort it out."

Whoever the new man is will make his debut at the Dog & Duck on Saturday against an unbeaten Quorn, who are now five points clear at the top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.