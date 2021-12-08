Gerry McDonagh is staying on for another month on loan at Kettering Town from FC Halifax Town. Picture by Peter Short

Paul Cox insists Kettering Town “haven’t become a bad side overnight”.

The Poppies have suffered three defeats in a row in all competitions having lost 3-0 at both Gloucester City in the FA Trophy and Hereford in the Vanarama National League North while, last weekend, they squandered a 2-0 lead before losing out to Boston United at Latimer Park.

Kettering are preparing for a trip to bottom side AFC Telford United on Saturday.

And while Cox is adamant he still has a “good, young nucleus of players” it isn’t stopping him in his search for some new signings to freshen the squad up.

“I have to reiterate that we haven’t become a bad side overnight,” the Kettering manager said.

“Five or six weeks ago, people were talking about what a good, young, dynamic side we had.

“I still believe we have that but there are points during the season where you have to look at what you have got, look at where you’re going wrong and look at what you need going forward.

“We always want to improve and if I sat back and looked at the last three results and thought that everything was okay then I wouldn’t be in the job for very long.

“You always have to strive to be better. We are always looking to strengthen and get better but we still have a good, young nucleus of players that I want to work with and develop and I think they can come through and help us achieve our goals.”

One piece of business the Poppies did get done this week was to extend the loan stint of striker Gerry McDonagh.

The forward scored two goals in his first month on loan from National League side FC Halifax Town and Cox believes there’s still plenty more to come.

“I go back a long way with Gerry to his time when he was at Nottingham Forest,” the Poppies boss added.

“I know what the boy is capable of. He had a bit of a bad period, not in football but in his life, and before he came to us he’d not played a competitive game for a long time.

“We have only seen a glimpse of what Gerry can do. He is getting fitter and stronger and a fully fit Gerry, without being disrespectful, wouldn’t be playing at our level.

“The fitter and stronger he gets and the more understanding he has of our system, the better player we are going to get.

“I am over the moon we have got him for another month. I think he was pushing for it as well, he’s enjoying his football and he has done well since he has been here.”

The Poppies Supporters Coach is travelling to the game at AFC Telford United on Saturday.

It will pick up at Latimer Park at 11.15am and Rockingham Road at 11.30am.