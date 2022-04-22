We play to win, says AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Burgess

AFC Rushden & Diamonds must avoid defeat against Nuneaton Borough at Hayden Road on Saturday to secure a play-off place. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Diamonds suffered a 1-0 defeat at St Ives Town on Easter Monday but nearest rivals Alvechurch also went down 2-1 at champions Banbury United.

It means Diamonds go into the final game of the regular campaign at Hayden Road knowing that if they avoid defeat against Nuneaton Borough then they will be part of the play-off semi-finals next Tuesday night.

However, should they lose and Alvechurch beat Royston Town then the Church’s superior goal difference will see them leapfrog Diamonds into the top five.

But Burgess insists his team will go into the game with “the mentality of winning”, even though a point would be enough.

“We certainly won’t be trying to play for a draw or anything like that, no chance,” said Burgess, who was officially confirmed as Diamonds’ permanent manager last week.

“If you do that, it will jump up and bite you on the backside. We have to go in with the mentality of winning the game.

“I think we’re good enough. We haven’t become a bad team because of one performance.

“There was no excuse for Monday but we will be trying to win the game on Saturday.”