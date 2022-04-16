We didn’t get a break, says Corby Town boss Mills

Gary Mills and assistant-manager Darron Gee watch on during Corby Town's 1-0 defeat at Spalding United. Pictures by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen’s cause wasn’t helped by an early injury for midfielder Joe Curtis while both Lewis White and Jordan O’Brien also had to be withdrawn with knee and hamstring injuries respectively later in the game.

In the end, Ben Seymour-Shove’s second-half goal proved decisive for the hosts in the first part of the Steelmen’s Northern Premier League Central Easter double-header.

Boss Mills was far from impressed with the playing surface at Spalding but he refused to use injuries to key players as an excuse for the loss.

“It wasn’t the best of starts for us,” Mills said.

“We are down on bodies anyway and then Whitey has to come off with his knee and Jordan with his hamstring.

“But there will be no excuses from me, it is what it is.

“The pitch was dreadful, that’s putting it mildly. This is a park pitch and it shouldn’t be allowed at this level.

“One goal was probably always going to be enough. We have plugged away and had two or three chances but it was not to be.

“It was a hard, bobbly ground and it was impossible to get the ball down and play.

“It was about winning second balls and hoping you get a break and we didn’t get a break.”

The defeat, Corby’s 18th of the season, leaves them in 15th place in the table ahead of their final home game of the season against Northamptonshire rivals Daventry Town at Steel Park on Easter Monday.

Youngsters Lewis Kennedy and Kalvin Taylor again had roles to play due to the injuries.

And Mills believes it’s no bad thing to give them a chance to impress.

“We are hoping Whitey can get through for Monday and it’s the same with Jordan, his hamstring is just a bit tight,” Mills added.

“I think Joe (Curtis) is definitely out but we will have Kamy (Gille) back and Curtis Hartley back so there are a few more there.

“The young lads have been training with us and this gave them the opportunity to go and play and see what it’s all about and to see if they have the heart and desire and know how to go and learn.