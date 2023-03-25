VERDICT: Poppies put another point on the board in their fight for survival

What can’t be questioned is the Poppies’ appetite for the fight. There were times during the 90 minutes where they really had to hang in there.

But they might just be feeling they could have nicked all three points with their lack of goals again coming to the fore.

Indeed, if Kettering are relegated then the ‘goals for’ column will be one of the first places to look. They haven’t scored enough, that’s just a simple fact.

Kettering Town came close to nicking all three points in their 0-0 draw with Darlington when George Forsyth's header was cleared off the line. Pictures by Peter Short

But the way their back four have performed in recent weeks has set the platform and it was no different on this occasion with on-loan goalkeeper Will Lakin producing a decent display after being thrust into action following his move from Peterborough United.

In front of him, Kettering were dogged. They put the work in and they finished the game impressively – so nearly grabbing all three points at the death.

In the end, however, it was a fair outcome. The Poppies were good in the second half after a first half in which the visitors looked every inch a team sitting in fifth place.

Lakin produced an excellent save to deny David Wheater following a corner and then also batted away a fierce strike from Niall Brockwell and those chances came after Jacob Hazel had sent another effort just wide of the mark after creating room for himself.

On loan goalkeeper Will Lakin made a fine save to deny David Wheater in the first half

At the other end, Kettering struggled to muster up anything too meaningful with Keaton Ward’s fizzing strike clearing the crossbar in their best opening.

But the Poppies definitely upped their attacking intentions after the break and they had a big chance when Ben Sault, in a rare start, found himself in space after good work from Ethan Hill but could only drag his effort wide of the target.

Darlington still posed a threat and Kettering, again, defended well when they needed to with the visitors going close when Andrew Nelson’s shot deflected off Ellis Myles and drifted just wide of the post.

But, as the game wore on, the Poppies clearly sensed a goal was there for the taking.

Substitute Tyrone Lewthwaite did everything right as he twisted and turned in the box but then struck the outside of the near post with his final shot when he really should have hit the target.

They went even closer late on as George Forsyth’s headed was hacked off the line by the excellent Wheater and then Keaton Ward’s well-struck effort was pushed away by Tommy Taylor.

The eventual outcome and 0-0 draw, overall, was fair.

It’s another point on the board and a small step closer to where Kettering need to be.

But they’d dearly love to find a win in two more huge home games to come this week…

Poppies: Lakin; Myles, Cooper, Gascoigne, Sharpe; Stohrer, Forsyth: Sault (sub Sheriff, 65 mins), Ward, Hill; Bennett (sub Lewthwaite, 71 mins). Subs not used: Hogg, White, Scott.

Darlington: Taylor; Brookwell (sub Hedley, 75 mins), Wheater, Lawlor, Sukar; Purver, Liddle, Rivers (sub Howe, 47 mins), Felix, Hazel (sub Blyth, 83 mins), Nelson. Subs not used: Rose, Newell.

Referee: Ben Robinson.

Bookings: Lawlor, Gascoigne, Forsyth, Sharpe (all fouls), Ward (kicking ball away), Howe (unsporting behaviour).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Will Lakin – the Peterborough United goalkeeper was thrust into the heat of Kettering’s relegation battle and let no one down. He made a couple of eye-catching saves in the first half and his handling was impressive throughout.