VERDICT: Poppies facing a nerve-jangling final day as threat of relegation grows

In front of the biggest crowd of the season at Latimer Park, the visitors showed just why they are unbeaten in 21 away games with a solid display.

Sadly, it felt like they barely had to get out of second gear as the Poppies once again struggled to pose any major threat in the final third.

And any hopes of securing a goalless draw were extinguished when, of all people, captain Gary Stohrer was sent-off 10 minutes into the second half following a rash challenge when he was already on a booking.

It was a big turning point as Gary Stohrer was sent-off for a second-bookable offence in Kettering Town's damaging 1-0 home defeat to Chester. Pictures by Peter Short

Chester eventually found a way through thanks to substitute Darren Stephenson 16 minutes from full-time and it proved to be a hammer blow.

Farsley Celtic’s win over Gloucester City saw them leapfrog the Poppies who will go into the final game at play-off chasing Kidderminster Harriers sitting two points ahead of Blyth Spartans who now sit in the final relegation spot.

Kettering will survive if they win at Aggborough, a tough ask given their miserable away form.

They will also survive if Blyth fail to beat mid-table Hereford, who have little to play for, at Croft Park.

Owen Mason made a fine save to deny Chester's Alex Kenyon in the first half

There are other permutations that could come into play on what will be a dramatic afternoon.

But it’s fair to say that this home defeat – the Poppies’ first in 11 games at Latimer Park – left many with that sinking feeling.

There will be a time and a place to talk about all the rights and wrongs, depending on how things end up at 5pm next Saturday.

For the time being, Kettering will have to reflect on a potential missed opportunity.

Chester arrived having guaranteed themselves third place and didn’t risk any of their big players carrying a niggle.

That’s not to say they weren’t strong, however. You can see why Calum McIntyre’s team sit where they do and why they have been so good away from home.

But, in the first half, there was little to choose between the teams with the Poppies looking solid enough while they registered the first attempt on target when Keaton Ward’s shot from a narrow angle was saved by Harry Tyrer.

At the other end, Owen Mason made a brilliant reflex save to keep out Alex Kenyon’s header from a corner with Kelly N’Mai unable to turn home the rebound.

But Kenyon almost inadvertently gave Kettering the lead before the break when he flicked on a Rhys Sharpe long throw, forcing Tyrer to tip over the crossbar.

The Poppies started the second half brightly enough as well but the mood dampened and the game changed when Stohrer was rightly booked again following that challenge.

You could argue his first-half caution was somewhat harsh but, already on a yellow card, he probably should have known better.

That gave Chester an extra edge but, in the end, they only needed one chance.

Joe Lynch delivered a cross from the left and Stephenson brought it under his spell, turned and sent a low shot into the far corner.

It was the killer blow that Kettering never recovered from as the visitors then used every bit of experience and tricks of the dark arts to see the game out.

As previously observed, there was a real sinking feeling as the final whistle blew.

But it’s not over. The Poppies will, somehow, have to find the performance of their lives if they are to even begin being a threat to Kidderminster next weekend. It’s not impossible. Anything is possible in this crazy game.

But a favour from Hereford certainly wouldn’t go amiss…

Poppies: Mason; Myles, Cooper, Gascoigne, Sharpe; Forsyth, Stohrer; Sault (sub Sheriff, 78 mins), Ward, Hill (sun White, 81 mins); Knowles (sub Bennett, h-t). Subs not used: Hogg, Lewthwaite.

Chester: Tyrer; Morgan, Edwards, Kenton, Brown; Whitehouse, Lynch, Murray, N’Mai (sub Stephenson, 61 mins); Hall (sub Dudley, 72 mins), Caton. Subs not used: Coates, Earl, Heywood.

Referee: David McNamara.

Goal: Stephenson (74 mins, 0-1).

Bookings: Stohrer, Bennett, Forsyth (all fouls).

Sending-off: Stohrer (second bookable offence).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: George Forsyth – hard work aplenty in the middle of the pitch.