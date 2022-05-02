Ups and downs! The five sides ready to join the National League North for the 2022-23 season

Banbury United and Peterborough Sports will both join the National League North. Photo: Andrew Condie

Although nothing is yet rubber stamped, the geographical nature of clubs on the up - and on their way down - give a pretty solid indication of who will be playing where next season.

Northern Premier League champions Buxton and Banbury United - winners of the Southern Premier League Central - look dead certs to join next season's National League North.

Meanwhile, two further clubs appear set to follow those two up after winning today's play off finals.

Peterborough Sports were promoted after beating Coalville 2-0 in the Southern premier League Central final.

Scarborough Athletic will join them following their 2-1 victory over Warrington Town in the Northern Premier League play-off final.

Completing the quintet should be King's Lynn Town, who were relegated from the national League two seasons after their promotion from the North on points per game in a campaign ended early by Covid.

Which clubs will be departing the North come the end of the season are yet to be decided.

Gateshead are going up as champions with the runners-up Brackley Town given a second bite of the cherry via the play-offs.

AFC Fylde, Kidderminster Harriers, Chorley, York City, Kettering Town and eighth-place Boston United, plus outsiders Alfreton and Spennymoor, are all still in with a shout of a top-seven finish.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table Guiseley occupy the one relegation spot with one game to go.

However, they could still leapfrog AFC Telford United and Farsley Celtic on Saturday.