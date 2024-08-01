Tricky Sleaford FA Cup test for Doughboys ahead of big league kick-off

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone

Wellingborough Town get their competitive season up and running on Saturday when they host Sleaford Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round (ko 3pm).

​The Doughboys are on a high following their United Counties League Premier Division South title win last season, and are gearing up for a return to Step 4 football when they kick off the Pitching-In Nothern Premier League Midlands Division campaign on August 10.

But before that much-anticipated home date with Long Eaton United, Jake Stone's side have the little matter of an FA Cup tie to deal with.

Sleaford play at Step 5, in the UCL Premier Division North, and already have a win under their belts this season, having won their season opener last Saturday, beating Hucknall Town 1-0.

While they were doing that, the Doughboys were playing their final pre-season match of the summer, and it turned out to be a six-goal thriller at Southern League Central Division side Leighton Town.

On target for Borough in the 3-3 draw were Brett Solkhon, Jessi Obeng and Will Jones, and the match completed a strong pre-season for the Doughboys.

Following Saturday's Cup clash with Sleaford at the Dog & Duck, Stone and his players will be counting down to the NPL season opener against Long Eaton at the same venue a week later.

The Doughboys then face a stiff test on the road three days after that when they go to last season's beaten play-off finalists Anstey Nomads in their first away game.