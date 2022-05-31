Tributes paid to former Rushden & Diamonds striker Farrell

Craig Farrell pictured during his time at Rushden & Diamonds

Farrell made 78 appearances for the original Rushden & Diamonds between 2009 and 2011 having previously played for both Carlisle United and York City.

The former England Under-16 international finished his career with spells at the likes of AFC Telford United, Hinckley, Blyth Spartans and Whitby before retiring in 2015.

Paying tribute to Farrell, AFC Rushden & Diamonds said in a short statement on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of former RDFC striker Craig Farrell.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Aaron O’Connor, who played alongside Farrell at Nene Park, also paid his own tributes on social media, writing: “’I’m still in total shock, but gotta send a tribute to my friend Faz.