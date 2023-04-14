The Poppies bounced back from a 4-1 defeat at title-chasing King’s Lynn Town on Good Friday with a crucial 3-0 victory over fellow strugglers Leamington at Latimer Park on Easter Monday.

That moved Kettering four points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play but Glover knows the job of securing safety isn’t done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poppies now face a tough-looking final trio of matches starting with a long trek to Spennymoor Town on Saturday before they host third-placed Chester on April 22 and then round off the campaign with a trip to Kidderminster Harriers.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

But the Kettering boss is now looking solely at this weekend’s clash at Spennymoor and he is hoping his team can put their rotten away form behind them and secure the result they need to “finish the job”.

“It’s not done yet but the whole benchmark for the team is that we know we can play and we know we can give people a game,” Glover said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, can we go to Spennymoor and get an away win? If we can, that would be pretty close to getting the job done.

“We have to get our feet on the ground because it’s not done yet. We have just given ourselves a nice platform.

“It was fantastic to get the win on Monday so let’s build on it and finish it.

“We have been a work in progress all season, now let’s go and finish strongly. We have to finish the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to keep it going, get ourselves safe and then we have a foundation to build on.”

The Poppies may have to tackle the challenge at Spennymoor without defender George Cooper, however.

The Mansfield Town loanee was withdrawn with a groin injury in the second half of Monday’s win and was replaced by Lewis White who went on to score the second goal.

“George hurt his groin and he was also on a booking so we needed to bring him off,” Glover added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will look at it but we don’t want to push him, otherwise we will lose him.