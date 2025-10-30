Tomlinson the last-gasp hero as Corby Town sink title rivals Belper

By Jeremy Casey
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:11 GMT
Connor Tomlinson roars with delight after netting his last-gasp winner against Belper Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)placeholder image
Connor Tomlinson roars with delight after netting his last-gasp winner against Belper Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)
Connor Tomlinson was Corby Town's last-gasp hero as the Steelmen produced a stunning late, late show to beat rivals Belper Town 2-1 and revitalise their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division title challenge.

It looked like being another frustrating night for Gary Setchell's men at Steel Park as they trailed 1-0 to second-placed Belper going into the final few minutes of normal time.

But Hugh Alban Jones popped up with an 88th-minute equaliser and then Corby kicked on again to score a dramatic winner 11 minutes into stoppage time!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Keeble was the provider with a cross from the right, with Tomlinson getting across his marker at the near post to glance a cool left-footed finish across the Belper goalkeeper and into the far corner, sparking wild celebrations.

Connor Tomlinson (no 7) flicks home the Steelmen's winning goal against Belper Town on Wednesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)placeholder image
Connor Tomlinson (no 7) flicks home the Steelmen's winning goal against Belper Town on Wednesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Belper had taken a 32nd-minute lead through Jonathan Wafula and the visitors thought they had done enough, but Setchell felt his team got what they deserved in the end.

"I was feeling a bit sorry for myself on 70 minutes because I didn't think we deserved to be 1-0 down at that stage," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc.

"Belper are a top team and we had players missing tonight, as they did, but you have to get on with it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They have scored from our set-piece which is really frustrating, because there are two or three big mistakes in there, but we are reacting to adversity a lot better now.

"It was a really tough battle and I think that was two top five teams on show, and these are the games we have to get something from.

"I am really pleased with the performance and really proud of my players, and it would have been an injustice if we had lost that game.

"I felt the longer it went on, the stronger we got, the more powerful we got, and all the players have to put a shift in and a performance in, which we did.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are playing with a lot of niggles and we will now just have to patch up the lads up for Saturday against Carlton."

The win sees the Steelmen move up to third in the table and to within a point of Belper, and they are also two points adrift of leaders Carlton Town, having played two games more.

Carlton went top thanks to their 2-1 win over Rugby Borough on Tuesday night, and the new league leaders rock up on Saturday with kick-off at Steel Park at 3pm.

Related topics:BelperCorby TownCorby
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice