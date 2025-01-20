Toll hat-trick inspires in-form Corby Town to big win over Coventry Sphinx

Fletcher Toll celebrates after completing his hat-trick in Corby Town's 4-0 win over Coventry Sphinx (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Fletcher Toll rattled in a hat-trick as Corby Town thrashed Coventry Sphinx 4-0 on Saturday to stay clear in second place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The young striker has enjoyed a phenomenal first season at Steel Park, and he took his season tally to 22 league goals as Corby maintained their push for a place in the promotion play-offs.

There was also a first goal in Corby colours for Tendai Daire since his move from Harborough Town, with his strike making it 3-0 at half-time, before Toll's third wrap things up after the break.

Leaders Quorn won once again to stay 19 points clear at the top, and although Gary Setchell's side do have three games in hand, the chances of catching the Leicestershire side in the title race look very slim.

Tendai Daire (right) is all smiles after scoring his first goal for Corby Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

But the Steelmen are still in good shape after a thiurd straight win as they sit five points ahead of third-placed Worcester City, and 13 points clear of Anstey Nomads in sixth.

"It's a good day at the office for us," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC. "A clean sheet for the team, and the two boys up front (Toll and Daire) were very, very good and they both scored which was great.

"We dominated the first half and got 3-0 up, and then the second half performance was really professional, we let them come on to us a little bit and then hit them on the break.

"So it's a good day, we haven't picked up injuries and it was a win we needed as I think most of the top 10 all won and it is another game ticked off."

Fletcher Toll celebrates opening the scoring against Sphinx (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The clash with Sphinx was Corby's first at hone since the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Hinckley LRFC back on December 21, but they are quickly back at Steel Park this Saturday when they host Bedworth United (ko 3pm).

"We needed Saturday's performance because we owed ourselves and the supporters a performance," added Setchell. "I am looking forward to getting back here.

"From one to 11 everybody did a good job on Saturday.

"Fletch will get the plaudits and the match ball, but there were a lot of good performances out there.

Corby goalkeeper Riss Durrant makes a save against Coventry Sphinx (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"The season is well alive as we go into February, and that is probably the first time that's happened here in five or six years, so let's enjoy the ride."

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the derby clash with Wellingborough Town, which was postponed on New Year's Day, has been rescheduled for a Saturday afternoon on March 8 with a 3pm kick-off.