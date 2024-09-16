Toll double seals Steelmen sucess but Doughboys suffer late heartbreak

Fletcher Toll's double helped Corby Town to a 3-0 win at Lye Town (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

Fletcher Toll scored twice as Corby Town claimed a 3-0 win at Lye Town on Saturday to maintain their seven-point advantage at the top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The Steelmen were frustrated for the opening hour of the match against their struggling hosts, but once Toll opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 63 minutes, they were in control.

The free-scoring Toll made it 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining, and then Alfie Wren netted for the second match running, sealing the points and the 3-0 win with an 89th-minute strike.

Walsall Wood have moved into second place behind Corby, with Worcester City suffering a second successive defeat, getting thrashed 4-1 at home by Quorn.

The Steelmen now have a free midweek before their FA Trophy second qualifying round tie at Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday (ko 3pm).

It was a frustrating day for Wellingborough Town, who twice led in their match at Boldmere St Michael's only to end up losing 3-2 with the home side scoring a late winner.

Tom Iaciofano fired the Doughboys into a 10th-minute lead, with was cancelled out by a Liam Murphy strike on 33 minutes.

Jake Stone's side rallied again though, and Will Jones' goal 10 minutes into the second half saw them go 2-1 ahead.

The lead was short-lived though as Boldmere levelled from the penalty spot on 64 minutes, and it was Boldmere who snatched all three points as Theo Rowe notched an 85th-minute winner.

The defeat sees the Doughboys slip to eighth in the table, but they have the chance to improve that position on Tuesday night when they travel to Sutton Coldfield Town.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who were without a game at the weekend, are also in action on Tuesday night as they go to Long Eaton United.