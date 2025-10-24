Thompson and Logan stay in interim charge as Kettering Town delay new boss appointment

Terry Thompson will once again be in the dugout for Kettering Town's clash with Needham Market on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town have delayed the appointment of their new manager until next week at the earliest.

And that means interim managers Terry Thompson and Jamie Logan will once again take charge of the team for Saturday's crucial home date with Needham Market in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central (ko 3pm).

Simon Hollyhead resigned as first team boss last Friday, just 24 hours before the Poppies were thrashed 4-0 at Redditch United.

Thompson and Logan took the reins for Tuesday's trip to Banbury United, and oversaw an impressive performance and 2-0 win, and they have been entrusted with repeating the trick this weekend.

James Logan is part of the Kettering Town interim management team (Picture: Peter Short)

Former Stourbridge boss Liam McDonald was heavily linked with the post earlier in the week, and was in the crowd for the win at Banbury.

But the club has now issued a statement saying they have delayed an appointment due to the excitement of the 'quality' and 'experience' of the many people who have applied for the job.

The statement read: "The process for the managerial appointment for the Kettering Town first team continues apace.

"The club has been impressed and excited with the quality, diversity and experience of the apllicants and their respective management teams.

"With a focus on ensuring the right, rather than a swift, decision, it is envisaged that an appointment will be made next week.

"With credit to the players for the great midweek result at Banbury, the interim management team will continue for Saturday's game.

"We thank our supporters for their patience and continued support, and look forward to welcoming you to Latimer Park for the match against Needham Market."

The Poppies go into the game sitting ninth in the Premier Central table, but with only two league fixtures being played, they know a win will see them rise up to fifth and back into the play-off places.

Needham Market arrive at Latimer Park in good form, having won three of their past four league games, and they were 4-2 winners over Bury Town on Wednesday night.