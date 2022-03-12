Ten-man Kettering Town beaten at Moors, Moore makes a point for Corby

Connor Kennedy. Photo: Peter Short

Kettering Town suffered defeat on the road as Spennymoor Town came from behind to claim three vital National League North points.

Defender Liam Daly marked his debut with the opening goal, putting the Poppies ahead in the 25th minute at Brewery Field.

But the Moors came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory, Jordan Thewlis levelling 10 minutes in to the second half.

And Glen Taylor had the final say in the 77th minute, scoring the goal that saw Moors leapfrog Town in the table.

Kettering - who had Connor Kennedy dismissed in the 81st minute for an attempted challenge, the side's third red in two games - end the day 12th in the table, six points off the play-off spots having played a game more than seventh-place York City.

Samuel Moore bagged a brace - including a last-gasp leveller - as Corby Town drew with Halesowen Town.

Moore gave the Steelman a 1-0 advantage at half time but goals from Bradley Birch and Kyle Finn looked to have turned the game on its head.

However, Moore had the final say in the 90th minute at Steel Park.