'Team effort' key as Setchell's Steelmen secure another impressive success

Corby have had plenty to celebrate so far this season (picture: David Tilley)

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell saluted his side's 'team effort' after they triumphed once again on Saturday.

The Steelmen saw off Racing Club Warwick at Steel Park, securing a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Fletcher Toll and Reuben Matthews.

It means Corby started the new Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division with three wins from three matches, scoring seven times and keeping three clean sheets in the process.

And Setchell believes the overall strength of his squad was key to the trio of opening successes.

"First half, Warwick caused us more than enough problems," the Corby manager said. "They play a bit of a cat and mouse system where they load the midfield up, and our lads put a lot into the first half. We got the goal from Fletcher again.

"In the first half, it wasn't a great game, but in the second half we took control of the game and moved the ball really well.

"In the last 20, 30 minutes, it was all Corby and we could have nicked one or two more, but we had 70 per cent possession of the ball and just moved them round and saw it out.

"The forwards always get the credit but three clean sheets on the spin spoke for itself.

"Our defensive unit was tremendous, and it's a team effort.

"We picked up one or two injuries but we've got enough depth in the squad and players to come in if we need to shuffle the pack.

"I'm fully confident we can shuffle the squad around without weakening the team."

Setchell has been enjoying the fact that teams are allowed to make five substitutes in the league this season.

He said: "It's brilliant and I think all managers will embrace it.

"I probably wouldn't have liked it as much last year when we only had enough funds to have three on the bench but it's better for us now.

"We're happy with the five subs, we're happy with everything and the club is moving in the right direction.

"We had 550 fans there last weekend and that's a really healthy crowd considering people are on holiday and there's still a cost of living crisis going on.

"To have two home games in a few days, it's probably tough for people to come along, but if we keep winning matches, people are going to come and watch. That's how this town is."