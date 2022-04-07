Stohrer happy to talk up Kettering Town's play-off credentials

Connor Kennedy heads off to celebrate after he scored the opening goal in Tuesday's win over York City

And Gary Stohrer is hoping Kettering Town can be that team in the Vanarama National League North this season.

It’s fair to say the Poppies have exceeded all expectations.

Many would have expected them to be battling at the bottom end of the table but, instead, a job started by Paul Cox and continued by Ian Culverhouse has seen Kettering emerge as a genuine play-off contender.

The play-off hopes have been reignited in the last four games.

When a Poppies team ravaged by injuries and suspensions were thrashed 4-0 at Chester on March 19, , a third defeat in a row at the time, it seemed a respectable mid-table finish was on the cards.

But, as key players including Stohrer returned, so did the good form.

It all started with a 1-1 draw with Hereford, which was followed by a hard-fought 2-1 home win over fifth-placed Chorley.

The Poppies fans were left delighted by their team's midweek win

Culverhouse’s team dug deep to claim a 1-0 success at seventh-placed Southport last weekend before the Poppies confirmed their credentials with an impressive 2-0 success over York City, who sit in sixth, at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

Stohrer, who along with the likes of Connor Johnson, Connor Kennedy and George Cooper, has returned to the fold after a three-game ban, was magnificent in the midfield once again in midweek.

Kettering, who head to relegation-threatened Farsley Celtic, are one of the few teams with no pressure and no serious expectation on them in the remainder of the campaign.

And Stohrer was more than happy to talk up the Poppies’ play-off credentials as they bid to do the unthinkable in the last eight matches.

“The injuries and suspensions all happened at the same time and it did hit us,” the 29-year-old said.

“But we have got a full squad back, we have the momentum, we’ve won the last three and I think, from now on, we will just try to keep ticking over.

“We know it’s going to be tough over the next few games because the teams we are playing are scrapping for points for a totally different reason to us.

“We just need to go to Farsley with the confidence we showed on Tuesday. The lads are all together in this, we are working so hard and hopefully everyone can see that on the pitch.

“I hope we are that team that sneaks up out of nowhere.

“At the start of the season, I don’t think anyone would have expected us to be anywhere near it.

“There’s no pressure on us. I think everyone tipped us to be relegation fodder at the start of the season and we have proved so many people wrong.

“I think the sky’s the limit with us. Hopefully we can be the team that sneaks in there and once you get in the play-offs, it becomes a lottery.”

Tuesday’s performance against York was widely hailed as one of the best Kettering have produced this season.

They flew out of the blocks and were 2-0 up inside 12 minutes thanks to goals from returning captain Kennedy and Callum Stead.

And, from there, they made a difficult job of keeping York at bay look relatively straightforward with some typically robust defending.

Stohrer was his usual all-action self in the middle of the pitch and also showed his quality with some key passes with the Poppies always looking a threat when going forward.

The win also completed an impressive league double over York after Kettering won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in November.

With a healthy crowd of 852 also on hand, it all added up to make it a very satisfactory evening.

“It’s always tough when a big team like York come here but it was great to make it three wins in a row and we feel we have that momentum now,” Stohrer added.

“The lads are up for it and, to be fair, anyone who comes here, we fancy our chances.

“I thought we were miles better than them and it showed in the result.

“We always want to start as fast as possible and we got them on the back foot quite early.

“We were well on top. I think they’ve had the free-kick that Jacko (Jackson Smith) has made a good save from but, other than that, we contained them.

“And then we were really solid at the back. Dale’s (Liam Daly) has come in and he wins every header but all of them at the back were great.”

The Poppies’ clash at Farsley Celtic is quickly followed by a home clash with bottom side Guiseley next Tuesday night before they host Gloucester City on Good Friday.

Farsley go into this weekend’s match having picked up a crucial 1-0 home win over Guiseley on Tuesday night, which moved them five points clear of the sole relegation slot.

Kettering will be hoping to have Rhys Sharpe available again after he missed Tuesday’s clash with a shin injury picked up in the 1-0 win at Southport, in which Decarrey Sheriff scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the second half.

However, Sharpe’s injury created an opportunity for Stevenage loanee Jack Smith.

And boss Culverhouse said: “Sharpey picked up one late at Southport.

“It was a bit touch and go for Tuesday. He would have tried to play on it but you need everyone at full throttle for a game like that.