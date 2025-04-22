Steelmen thrash Diamonds on derby day to close in on second place finish

Corby Town celebrate one of their four goals in the Easter Monday win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Corby Town need one more point to guarantee a runners-up finish in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The Steelmen bounced back from their late 4-3 defeat at Worcester City on Saturday to thrash AFC Rushden & Diamonds 4-0 in the Easter Monday derby date at Steel Park.

Rory McAuley sent Corby on the way with a fifth-minute strike before Reuben Marshall doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Rhys Kelly then made it 3-0 on the hour, before a last-minute effort from Northampton Town loanee Neo Dobson completed the rout in front of a bumper Bank Holiday crowd of 837. The win means Corby sit second, three points clear of third-placed Anstey Nomads.

Rory McAuley heads home Corby's opener against AFC Rushden & Diamonds

The Steelmen's goal difference is just two better than Anstey, so Gary Setchell's side, who can finish no lower than third, still need a point from Saturday's final game of the regular season at Boldmere St Michael's to guarantee a second place finish.

Nomads are also on the road on the final day as they face a trip to lowly Coventry Sphinx.

Setchell was very happy with his side's performance against Rushden, especially after his team had given up a 3-1 lead in the final 10 minutes at Worcester to lose 4-3.

"The derby games are always tough, and after the disappointment of Saturday and the manner of defeat, you can go one of two ways," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc.

Gary Stohrer on the ball for Corby Town against AFC Rushden & Diamonds

"You can either feel really sorry for yourselves, or you can use it as fuel and I want to pay tribute to the squad. They have been magnificent over the Bank Holiday weekend.

"We travelled all the way to Worcester and did our job in my opinion, and the players have then looked after themselves and went out on Monday and turned in a magnificent squad performance.

"We are playing well, we are keeping clean sheets and scoring goals, and we are going into the play-offs in excellent shape.

"We may need a point at Boldmere and we will hopefully go and get that which will confirm second place.

Reuben Marshall celebrates his goal against Diamonds

"I am so pleased with the way the squad played over the weekend.

"We were unfortunate on Saturday not to win that game, and then on Monday we have dusted ourselves down and we looked a level above Rushden for long periods of the game.

"They let us have it when they beat us in the FA Cup and they had the bragging rights at the start of the season, but hopefully we will have the bragging rights at the end of the season."

The four teams who will compete in the play-offs have been confirmed, with Corby being joined by Anstey, Long Eaton United and Worcester City.

Depending on the final leagye positions, the Steelmen will host either Long Eaton or Worcester in the semi-final next Tuesday night (April 29).