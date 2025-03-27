Steelmen take step closer to home play-off tie as quickfire first-half double sinks Lye Town

Fletcher Toll celebrates firing Corby Town into the lead against Lye Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell was a happy man after seeing his Corby Town team sink lowly Lye Town 2-1 at Steel Park on Wednesday night to move a step closer to securing a home play-off semi-final in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

A crowd just shy of 500 turned out to see the second-placed Steelmen open up a four-point cushion between themselves and third-placed Long Eaton United, with fourth-placed Worcester City a further point back, having played a game more.

Two goals in the space of two first-half minutes did the damage for Corby, with Fletcher Toll finishing off a lovely team move to net the first on 21 minutes, and Reuben Marshall doubling the lead shortly afterwards.

Relegation-threatened Lye did score a consolation through Josh McKenzie in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but the Steelmen had done enough to secure the win, and they are now 13 points better off than sixth-placed Darlaston, who sit one place outside the play-off zone, with six matches of the season remaining.

Reuben Marshall celebrates his goal for Corby Town against Lye Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"Credit to Lye, they came to play, but we were in cruise control for long periods," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We put them to the sword a little bit in the first half, and we went in 2-0 up and I think we probably could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up.

"But Lye had a go in the second half, and we are trying to manage the game because we don't need to win 4-0, we just need the points and that's what we did.

"We made some changes, got some of the big-hitters off ahead of Saturday, and that is a good night for us. We would have taken that before the game.

"We scored two good goals, and Fletch looked back to his best, and Reuben and Neo (Dobson) did really well at the top of the pitch as well and we deserved to win."

The win came after the slight disappointment of Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Coleshill, and Setchell added: "I thought we were a lot more dynamic than we were on Saturday. We tweaked it a little bit, and were a lot more on the front foot.

"We have taken four points from the past two home games, and although we wanted six, the point on Saturday might turn out to be a really good one."

The Steelmen are back in action on Saturday when they face a testing trip to seventh-placed Sporting Khalsa, who have play-off ambitions of their own as they sit two places and four points outside the top five.

Corby will also be on the lookout for a bit of revenge, having been hammered 4-0 by Khalsa when the teams met at Steel Park back in November.