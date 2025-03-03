Steelmen struggle to deal with 'adversity' in Darlaston defeat as Setchell bemoans poor Steel Park pitch

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell

Gary Setchell felt his Corby Town players failed to deal with 'adversity' in their 2-1 Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division defeat to play-off rivals Darlaston on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen enjoyed the better of things in the first half but failed to take their chances, and when Darlaston took the lead five minutes after the break, Setchell felt his team struggled to get back into the game on a very difficult playing surface.

Darlaston went on to score a second goal late on before Gary Stohrer, on his Corby debut, pulled one back in time added on, but there was to be no late leveller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat saw Corby slip to third in the table on goal difference behind Long Eaton United, although they do still have two games in hand on their rivals, and a disappointed Setchell told @corbytownfc: "It was a game we expected to win.

"In the first half they didn't threaten us at all, but we have then come out in the second half and conceded a sloppy goal.

"We have then not dealt with the adversity very well. Darlaston have slowed the clock down, killed the game and we couldn't afford to get frustrated with that.

"But we didn't handle the adversity of going 1-0 down, and them slowing it down, and we let that frustration overspill into the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have sat on their lead and as we were pushing they have got another one, but I can't emphasise how difficult it is to play football on that pitch at the minute.

"It's not an excuse, it's a fact, and it's not having a go at anybody because the groundsman has done an amazing job to get it into the condition it is, because we have had so much bad weather.

"We dealt with conditions well in the first half, we put the ball in good areas, and that is all you can do. You cannot play a square ball on the pitch, it is virtually impossible.

"But when we went a goal down, we lost 20 or 30 per cent, and you can't do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The moral of the story is, when we are so on top as we were for the first 25 minutes or so, we need to take one of those chances, because if you go 1-0 up on that pitch it is a massive advantage."

Corby now have a free week before hosting Wellingborough Town in a county derby on Saturday (ko 3pm).