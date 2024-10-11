Steelmen strengthen strikeforce as teenager Neo Dobson joins from Northampton Town
The 17-year-old arrives at Steel Park form Sixfields on a work experience basis.
The frontman has previously been on work experience at Banbury United in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central this season, but that arrangement has been ended and he now switches to play for the Steel Park club.
Dobson will go straight in Gary Setchell's squad for their Northern Premier League Midlands Division trip to Bedworth United on Saturday, with Corby still without the services of injured front pair Jordan O'Brien and Reuben Marshall.
A Corby Town statement read: "We are pleased to announce that attacker Neo Dobson will be joining the club on a one month work experience loan deal from neighbours Northampton Town.
"A prolific goal scorer at youth levels with Northampton, Neo is available for selection for tomorrow's trip to Bedworth United.
"We would like to thank Northampton Town for their assistance with this deal."
Dobson, who also spent time on loan at Kettering Town last season, is highly rated at the Cobblers, and was a second-half substitute in their 2-0 EFL Trophy win at Notts County on Tuesday night.
He has previously made two further substitute appearances for the Northampton first team, both also in the EFL Trophy last season.
Corby go to Bedworth on Saturday looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, a 2-0 home reverse against title rivals Quorn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.