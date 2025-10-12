Steelmen strengthen squad with signing of Jordon Crawford

Jordon Crawford in action for Corby against Mickleover on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

Corby Town have boosted their squad with the signing of attacking midfielder Jordon Crawford from Harborough Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawford, who previously played for the Steelmen in the 2021/22 season, has spent the past couple of months playing for Wellingborough Town on dual registration from Harborough.

The 28-year-old is working his way back to full match fitness and sharpness after suffering a serious knee injury in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League play-off final in May, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That led to Crawford missing the whole of last season, but he is a player of proven higher level pedigree, having played in the National League North with the likes of Kettering Town, Peterborough Sports, Boston United and Brackley Town.

He made his debut for the Steelmen in their 1-0 home defeat to Mickleover on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Corby Town are delighted to announce the signing of attacking player Jordon Crawford.

"Jordon signs back to Steel Park after spending the season on a dual registration at Wellingborough Town from Harborough Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jordon returns to the club after leaving in 2021 and has had a number of spells at different clubs.

"He spent 3 seasons in the National League North with Kettering Town, Boston United, Peterborough Sports and Brackley Town respectively, having made 83 appearances.

"He was part of the Harborough Town squad that won the 23/24 Play Offs in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

"We would like to personally thank Mitch Austin and Harborough Town for pushing this through as quickly as they did."