Steelmen still looking up as they head to runaway leaders Quorn for top-two clash

Callum Milne is mobbed by his team-mates after his last-gasp winner against Bedworth United (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town will be aiming to keep their slim Pitching-In Northern Premer League Midlands Division title hopes alive when they travel to runaway leaders Quorn on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Gary Setchell's side made it four wins in a row last weekend, with defender Callum Milne netting a dramatic winner two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game to seal a 1-0 success over a stubborn Bedworth United.

With Quorn's clash at AFC Rushden & Diamonds postponed, the win means the second-placed Steelmen have closed to within 16 points of the leaders, with two games in hand, a gap that can be cut to 13 this weekend.

Tendai Daire goes for goal against Bedworth (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Leicestershire side, who have lost just one league game all season, already have a hand-and-a-half on that league title trophy.

But Setchell is keen to see his side make something of a statement against their rivals this weekend.

"Being realistic, if Quorn beat us then it is probably dead for us because there are not enough games, and they are too good a side to drop that many points," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC.

"Even if we win, all we are probably doing is giving it the kiss of life for another few weeks to see how the results go.

"We know it is going to be a massive, uphill task to try and catch them, but we are going to keep on trying, we will never give up.

"For Quorn to have 70 points by the end of January is just a freakish amount of points and fair play to them.

"But whether we can win the league or not, we are going to go there on Saturday and try and win the game for sure."

Corby's win over Bedworth means they have reached a none-too-shabby 54 points from their opening 25 fixtures and they are very well placed to secure a play-off place at the very least, with the gap between them and sixth-placed Anstey Nomads sitting at 13 points.

Setchell believes his team will be able to ensure a place in the end-of-season play-offs, but he isn't giving up on what looks like an improbable title challenge just yet.

"To get in the play-offs you are probably going to need 70 points, and we have got 54 now, so I am hoping we will get another 16 between now and the end of the season," said the Steelmen boss. "But we are going to Quorn to win the game.

"They are obviously going to try and win it, and if they win the game then that will probably put us to bed. It should be a really good game of football, and I hope we have our players fit.

"They will be strong as well, they didn't play Saturday so will be fresh after a rest week, but it is one we go and try to win as we always do."

Looking back on the win over Bedworth, Setchell said: "If we don't score and win the game, then we would moan about a lack of quality because we have dominated possession and territory and we couldn't find a way.

"The pitch is difficult to move the ball quickly on, but what we can't fault is the boys' endeavour. We kept going, we kept pushing and we got a little bit of luck at the end.

"We have stuck at it and won a scruffy one, so I am really happy with that."