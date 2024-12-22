Steelmen slump continues, while Doughboys and Diamonds lose on the road

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell saw his side lose 3-0 at home

Corby Town's worrying slump in form in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division continued on Saturday as they were thumped 3-0 at home by lowly Hinckley LRFC.

Gary Setchell's men slumped to a fourth defeat in five matches, with goals from Jordan Burrows, Liam Read and Aaron Nuttall condemning the Steelmen to another loss.

Corby remain third in the table, but are now a massive 16 points behind leaders Quorn while, perhaps more concerning, their advantage over sixth-placed Long Eaton United is down to just seven points.

Long Eaton closed the gap thanks to a 4-2 win over Wellingborough Town.

The Doughboys made the trip to Derbyshire hoping to enhance their own play-off hopes, but they returned home pointless, despite going into the half-time break leading 2-1.

Long Eaton had taken a 21st-minute lead, but Jake Stone's side hit back to lead thanks to two goals in the space of seven minutes from Danny Draper and Neo Richard-Noel.

The home side levelled on the hour, and then went on to win it thanks to goals on 64 and 71 minutes.

The defeat sees Borough drop to 10th, six points off the top five.

It was also a bad day for AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who lost 2-1 at struggling Lye Town.

Michael Harriman's side got off to the perfect start as they took the lead on seven minutes through Charlie Green, but then things went awry.

Lye, who are in the relegation zone, hit back to win with goals after 26 and 30 minutes, and the results means Diamonds are now down to 14th - just six points above the relegation zone.

Diamonds return to action on Boxing Day when they host fast-fading Corby Town in a Hayden Road derby date (ko 1pm), while Wellingborough host Loughborough Students at the Dog & Duck (3pm).