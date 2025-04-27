Steelmen set up Long Eaton play-off clash, Diamonds win and Doughboys draw

Ethan Johnston celebrates his match-winning goal for AFC Rushden & Diamonds against Long Eaton United (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Corby Town will host Long Eaton United in the play-off semi-finals at Steel Park on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm) after wrapping up their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign in style on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen needed a point to guarantee the runners-up spot in the table, and they proceeded to hammer hosts Boldmere St Michael's 4-0.

They could even afford a Fletcher Toll penalty miss with the score at 0-0 on 19 minutes, but Rory McAuley opened the scoring four minutes before the break and Toll made up for his spot-kick miss to make it 2-0 on the cusp of half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby then maintained control of proceedings in the second half before late goals from Reuben Marshall and Matthew Slinn put the icing on the cake for Gary Setchell's side.

The win sees the Steelmen claim second place, 18 points behind champions Quorn, and five points better off than third-placed Anstey Nomads, who will now host Worcester City in the other play-off semi-final.

Corby though have a home date against a Long Eaton side that lost four of their last five games of the regular season, including a 1-0 defeat at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday.

The Steelmen know that if they can win on Tuesday, then they will also have home advantage for the play-off final on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Hayden Road, Ethan Johnston scored the only goal of the game after just three minutes as Michael Harriman's Diamonds team ended their season on a positive note with that win over Long Eaton.

The win means Diamonds finish in 14th place, 14 points above the drop zone.

They also ended up nine points behind Wellingborough Town, who have finished their first season back at Step Four in a very healthy eighth place.

They drew their final game of the season on Saturday, playing out a 1-1 draw with Shepshed Dynamo at the Dog & Duck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Draper fired Wellingborough ahead on 43 minutes, but Tristan Dunkley secured a share of the spoils for the visitors with a 64th-minute equaliser.

Writing on social media, manager Jake Stone said: "A top eight finish for us in our first season at step four is a brilliant achievement.

"We set targets and we managed to tick them all off by the end of the season. I am over the moon with it.

"I am proud of how this club is moving forward, with hopefully more to come."