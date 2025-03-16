Steelmen see off Racing Club to stay on course for home date in the promotion play-offs

Gary Setchell was delighted with his team's performance in the win at Racing Club Warwick on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town maintained their push for a home semi-final in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-offs with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Racing Club Warwick on Saturday.

Manager Gary Setchell was delighted with the result and his team's performance in the victory that was secured by goals from Jack Keeble on 41 minutes and Rhys Kelly 12 minutes from time, the latter deflecting home a Fletcher Toll strike.

Racing had equalised Keeble's strike in first-half stoppage time, and then really took the game to the Steelmen, but they held firm and took control in the closing stages to seal the win that keeps them three points clear in second place, and 10 points clear of sixth.

"That felt like what a play-off game will be," a relieved Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"They are a really good side and I hope some of the other teams that are up there have to play them, because they move the ball well and are physical, and we have had to be at our best.

"I thought that was a great game, I thought the referee (Michael Pattison) was excellent, and there was a really good flow to the game.

"It was an unbelievable advert for the game we are playing in.

"We conceded just before the end of the first half which we were disappointed about, and they then came out for the first 20 minutes of the second half and absolutely battered us.

"We changed the system, changed the formation and didn't look back from that point on. We got a little bit closer, we had the pace at the top of the pitch and we looked dangerous.

"But you never knew which way the game was going until the end, and we have come out on the right side of it. That was a humdinger."

The Steelmen now have a free midweek before the return to Steel Park next Saturday to take on Coleshill Town, who were easy 3-0 winners over AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the weekend.