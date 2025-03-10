Steelmen on the up after win over 10-man Doughboys, while Diamonds leave it very late

Ethan Johnston celebrates hos last-gasp equaliser for AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Corby Town regained second place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division with a 3-1 derby day win over Wellingborough Town at Steel Park.

But the Doughboys were left rueing their luck after a first-half red card for Will Bates.

Borough had led 1-0 thanks to a 13th-minute penalty from Brett Solkhon, but the game changed on referee Karl Donaghey's decision to dismiss Bates in the 37th minute.

The Doughboys defender was deemed to have handled the ball on the line as he blocked a goalbound header, and Donaghey awarded the penalty and then sent Bates off to reduce the visitors to 10 men.

Fletcher Toll stepped up to slot home the penalty and make it 1-1 and put the Steelmen on level terms.

With a man advantage for the whole second half, the home side were favourites to win it, and they went 2-1 up on 67 minutes through an excellent long-range strike from Northampton Town loanee Neo Dobson.

Gary Setchell's men then sealed the result and the points in stoppage time as substitute Tendai Daire poked home from close range.

With Long Eaton United not playing, the win saw Corby go back up to second, three points ahead of Long Eaton and with a game in hand.

They are also 10 points clear of sixth-placed Sporting Khalsa.

Wellingborough remain eighth in the table, but they are now nine points off the play-offs, having played more games than all of the teams in the top five.

Next weekend, Corby face a trip to Racing Club Warwick, while the Doughboys are without a game.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds left it very, very late to claim a share of the spoils from their home clash with relegation-threatened Bedworth United on Saturday - despite playing the entire second half with a man advantage.

The visitors looked to be on course for a rare victory as they led 1-0 thanks to a 21st-minute strike from Leo Stone, but they then had Charlie Dowd sent off at the end of the first-half.

Bedworth dug in though and they still led as the clock ticked into time added on at the end of the game.

But Diamonds kept going and Bedworth's hearts were broken as Ethan Johston scored a dramatic winner eight minutes into stoppage time to level the game and rescue a point for Michael Harriman's side.

The draw sees Diamonds sitting 12th in the Midlands Division table.

They have a free midweek before they go to Coleshill Town on Saturday.