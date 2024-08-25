Steelmen make it five wins out of five, while Doughboys snatch point on the road

Match action from Corby Town's clash with Boldmere St Michaels at Steel Park on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell admitted his Corby Town didn't produce 'a vintage performance' against Boldmere at Steel Park on Saturday but felt they were worth their 3-1 victory.

The Steelmen conceded a league goal for the first time this season, but still made it five wins out of five in the Pitching-In Northern Premier Midlands Division as strikes from Fletcher Toll and Danny Gordon, plus a Joseph Hull own goal, secured the points.

The victory sees Corby stay top of the table, six points clear of another team with a 100 per cent record in Worcester City who they meet in a massive match at Steel Park next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to that though, the Steelmen face a derby date at county rivals Wellingborough Town on Monday (ko 3pm), and Setchell admits his team will have to up their game if they are make it six wins out of six.

Corby Town were 3-1 winners over Boldmere on Saturday, maintaining their 100 per cent league record (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"I don't think that was a vintage performance," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "I don't think we played exceptionally well with the ball, but I think we are becoming hard to play against.

"The first half was very scrappy and Boldmere came here to quieten down the crowd, they took their time on set-pieces and throw-ins, and that was killing any flow of the game.

"Then we got the goal, we got down the side and scored, and that gave us a little spark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We then had a little 10 or 15 minute spell, we got the second goal and had a couple of other glorious chances.

Action from Corby Town's 3-1 win over Boldmere at Steel Park on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"So I think with the ball today we were a five or six out of 10, and without the ball we were a standard seven, or eight out of 10.

"Once it had gone to 3-0 Boldmere gambled, they threw a lot of bodies forward, and we were trying to adjust to that with the substitutions and they nicked a goal.

"After that, and it’s what we didn't do very well last season, we managed the game very well and still looked half dangerous on the counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know we can do better, I know there is more to come from this team, but we also need a rest as we have played seven games in 20 days or something silly like that.

"We now have two more in the next seven and we need to keep patching people up and get the out on the pitch.

"We need to try and get two more results before things settle down in games being played, Saturday, Saturday, Saturday.

"The players have been magnificent, we have had a good start but that's all it is, and we will probably have to play better than we did on Saturday to get anything at Wellingborough on Monday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doughboys will go into that game in confident mood also, after the secured another excellent point on Saturday.

Jake Stone's side travelled to Shepshed Dynamo and returned home with a share of spoils thanks a 24th-minute goal from Jay Bruce.

That strike levelled the match after Shepshed had taken a 17th-minute lead through Jahvan Davidson-Miller.

The draw sees Wellingborough sitting fourth in the Midlands Division table, with seven points from their four matches.