Steelmen handed tough Quorn test in Trophy, Poppies on the road, Diamonds at home

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell must take his team to Quorn in the FA Trophy third qualifying round (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town will travel to old foes Quorn in the Isuzu FA Trophy after the third qualifying round draw was made on Monday afternoon.

It is a very tough match-up for the Steelmen, who finished a distant second to the Leicestershire side as they ran away with the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division title last season.

They have this season adapted very well to life at Step 3, and currently sit a lofty sixth in the Southern League Premier Central, just a point outside the play-offs and five off the top of the tree.

The Steelmen, who progressed on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Sutton Coldfield Town, lost both matches they played against Quorn last season, losing 2-0 at Steel Park and then 3-0 across the county border.

The draw has been a little kinder to both AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Kettering Town, but both still fact tricky hurdles.

Elliot Sandy's Diamonds, who won a second qualifying round thriller 4-3 at Coleshill on Saturday, have been handed a home tie against fellow Step 4 side Malvern Town, who play in the Southern League South Division.

The Worcestershire outfit currently sit top of their league, having won four and drawn one of the six matches to date. They made the third qualifying round thanks to a 2-0 win at Lincoln United on Saturday.

The Poppies meanwhile face a road trip to fellow Southern League Premier Central outfit St Ives Town, who play on an artificial pitch.

The Cammbridgeshire side have enjoyed a steady start to the season, and sit eighth in the table with three wins and two draws from eight starts.

The ties are all due to be played on Saturday, October 4.